Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,086.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $11,998,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.14 and its 200-day moving average is $235.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $262.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.