Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,945,000 after acquiring an additional 907,972 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after acquiring an additional 883,659 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2,782.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 815,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,469,000 after acquiring an additional 786,897 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.71.

OTIS opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

