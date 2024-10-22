Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Generac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Generac by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Generac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 519,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,720,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Generac by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $166.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $176.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Generac

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.