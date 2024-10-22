Desjardins Has Bearish Estimate for TSE:AFN FY2025 Earnings

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report issued on Sunday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.22. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$72.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.67.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

AFN opened at C$48.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$930.62 million, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$45.96 and a 12-month high of C$64.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.66.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.25). Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of C$351.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.51 million.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

