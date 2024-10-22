Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 103 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 target price (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $518.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $523.34. The firm has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,902 shares of company stock valued at $23,596,360. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

