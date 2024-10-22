What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for TBPH Q4 Earnings?

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TBPH. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 1.6 %

TBPH opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $423.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.25.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 557,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 163,951 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 83.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 135,426 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $986,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 116,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 141.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 93,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Theravance Biopharma news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 999,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at $74,186,970. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Articles

