86,133 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,972,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,972,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,545,000 after acquiring an additional 838,654 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,562,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 77.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 559,800 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

