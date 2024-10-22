Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 33.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE KRC opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

