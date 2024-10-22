Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $6,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pinterest by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 169,052 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,045,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 81,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 157.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.32.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

