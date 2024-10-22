27,548 Shares in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valaris by 180.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth $149,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAL opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. Analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other Valaris news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,118.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,118.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,246. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

