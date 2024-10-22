Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 849 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

