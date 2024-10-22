Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 9,289 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Premier Financial worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 38.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,231.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Premier Financial news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,231.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $669,272.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Price Performance

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $860.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

