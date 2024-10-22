Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $264.97 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $266.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.95 and its 200-day moving average is $238.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.16.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

