Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $152.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion and a PE ratio of 390.65. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $188.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

