Head to Head Review: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) vs. Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ)

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Axion Power International has a beta of -3.48, indicating that its share price is 448% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta has a beta of -2.03, indicating that its share price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Axion Power International and NeoVolta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NeoVolta has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 55.23%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axion Power International and NeoVolta”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeoVolta $2.65 million 38.45 -$2.30 million ($0.06) -51.00

Axion Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoVolta.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A NeoVolta -87.11% -42.81% -42.54%

Summary

NeoVolta beats Axion Power International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

