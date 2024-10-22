Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 4,732 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

