Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,514,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,360,000 after buying an additional 187,934 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after buying an additional 107,081 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,758,000 after buying an additional 277,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 757,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.78. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $142.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

