V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,505,409,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $787,725,000 after acquiring an additional 460,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $317,267,000 after acquiring an additional 204,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after acquiring an additional 801,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $145.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.24. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. HSBC upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

