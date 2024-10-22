Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $166.37 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $167.23. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

