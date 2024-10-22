OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 1,230 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Read Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.