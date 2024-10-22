Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after buying an additional 235,364 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,154 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

ABR opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.06. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 37.31 and a current ratio of 37.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

