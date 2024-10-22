Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in Honeywell International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 3,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 29,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $221.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.02 and its 200-day moving average is $205.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

