Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $712,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $5,112,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Veeva Systems by 46.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 132,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 42,396 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $221.93 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.12 and a 200 day moving average of $198.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.