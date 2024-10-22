Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 109 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 11.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $515.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $478.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $488.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $518.82.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.