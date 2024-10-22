Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 327.50 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 327.52 ($4.25), with a volume of 97428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332 ($4.31).

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.49) to GBX 440 ($5.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 423.25 ($5.50).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 348.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 360.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Dan Nicholson bought 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,395 ($44.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,527.75 ($1,983.58). In related news, insider Dan Nicholson bought 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,395 ($44.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,527.75 ($1,983.58). Also, insider Nick Sanderson sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.52), for a total transaction of £25,362.24 ($32,929.42). Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,170 shares of company stock worth $1,277,133. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

