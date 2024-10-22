Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

VBK stock opened at $271.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $274.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.92 and its 200 day moving average is $254.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

