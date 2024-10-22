Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

INVH opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 128.74%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

