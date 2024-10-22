Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 790 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $370.60 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $377.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.66 and a 200-day moving average of $309.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.33.
In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.88, for a total transaction of $2,773,016.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,997.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.88, for a total transaction of $2,773,016.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,997.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,362.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,230 shares of company stock valued at $34,817,406 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
