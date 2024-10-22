Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 790 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $370.60 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $377.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.66 and a 200-day moving average of $309.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.33.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.88, for a total transaction of $2,773,016.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,997.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.88, for a total transaction of $2,773,016.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,997.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,362.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,230 shares of company stock valued at $34,817,406 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

