Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Cut by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,333 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

Intel stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

