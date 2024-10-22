SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $192.95 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.47.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

