The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 92.4% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of AES by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.07.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

