Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.41 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 1858 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 363,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 77,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $221.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.54 and a 200 day moving average of $206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.25 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

