457,411 Shares in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 457,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 1.73% of Asure Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 150.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,737,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,385 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,668,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 378,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 97,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,753.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,210.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of ASUR opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.60 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Featured Stories

