Whittier Trust Co. Takes Position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,830,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 10.71% of Usio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Usio by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Usio Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of USIO opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

Featured Stories

