Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 403 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GVI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,946,000 after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,699,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 231.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,087,000.

Shares of GVI opened at $105.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

