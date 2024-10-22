Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,914 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.53.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $240.35 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.97 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

