RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 193.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 22.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 273.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,311.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,691 shares of company stock worth $7,202,419. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $132.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.84 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

