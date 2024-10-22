Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $84.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

