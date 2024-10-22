Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 365,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- What is a Dividend King?
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.