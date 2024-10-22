Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 365,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

