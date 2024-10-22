Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Target by 85.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.
Target Price Performance
Target stock opened at $150.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.42. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $181.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
