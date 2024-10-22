Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996,365 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $22,464,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,900,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,867,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,039,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -648.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,133.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Independence Realty Trust

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.