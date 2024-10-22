Wealth Effects LLC Lowers Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

