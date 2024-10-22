Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 43.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $109.70. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

