Whittier Trust Co. Has $7.03 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 461,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 374,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $142.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $144.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

