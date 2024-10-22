Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average is $98.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

