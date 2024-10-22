Castleview Partners LLC Has $34,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Castleview Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 97.6% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

