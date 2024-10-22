Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 119.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VO opened at $268.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $270.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.13.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

