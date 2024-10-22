Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 445 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,886,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in MSCI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 74.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,522,000 after buying an additional 623,712 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,508,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,855,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $604.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $575.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.86. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.23.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

