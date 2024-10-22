Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lessened by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 64.8% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.95.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

