Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

